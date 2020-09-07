Coastal Heritage Society museums open on Labor Day

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Coastal Heritage Society is opening three of its popular attractions for families to enjoy on Labor Day.
CHS says its sites have been impacted by COVID-19 due to a drop in tourism, school field trips, and people not hosting events. Although their locations are usually closed on Mondays, they are opening three sites for people to enjoy on Labor Day.
The Georgia State Railroad Museum, Old Fort Jackson, and the Savannah History Museum will be open Monday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Coastal Heritage Society, who operates these sites, says the railroad museum and Fort Jackson are large, open-air sites with plenty of social distancing.
The Savannah History Museum is indoors, but there are social distancing measures in place.
Due to the city’s mask mandate, visitors will be required to wear one while at the sites. Sanitizing stations have also been placed throughout the sites.
The Coastal Heritage Society says site attendance has been low this summer, so they’re hoping to attract more people on this holiday.
“A lot of times, we have locals who say they’ve lived here a long time but have never been here. So, hopefully, we can get some more locals to come. We’re also offering a buy one, get one on admission tickets for people who live in Effingham, Chatham, Bryan, and Liberty counties,” said Emily Beck, Director of Interpretation of CHS.
In order to receive the special promotion, visitors must show their ID.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.