Coastal rain storms push inland still warm and muggy

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Showers and thunderstorms are increasing from Beaufort County to the southeast, covering much of the Georgia coast and areas along I-95 and south of I-16. These are generally producing brief rounds of rain, but there could be some locally heavy rainfall.
It looks like we topped off at 89° by 2 pm, then it rained at the airport. Tonight: scattered to numerous thunderstorms will hang out by the coast.
Daybreak Tuesday: 69° inland to 77° for the islands, with afternoon highs in the upper 80s, muggier and a little rainer at 50%.
Wednesday scattered showers and thunderstorms highs in the middle 80s.
While we have Tropical Storm Paulette and Tropical Depression 18 in the middle and eastern Atlantic; however a tropical wave is going to approach the South Carolina coast late Thursday. Regardless of whether this ever develops into a named storm, it’s going to supply more tropical moisture.
MARINE: Special marine advisories may be issued like today if thunderstorms get strong, but generally winds ENE 10-15 kts; seas 2-4 feet.
Stay safe!
JErtle
