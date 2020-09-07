Dancers film video in Daffin Park to spread positive message of togetherness

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - There was dancing in the park Monday, to the tune of togetherness.
The line dance group called “The Savannah Show Stoppers” performed in Daffin Park. They were shooting a video while stepping to a choreographed dance.
Lamont Hunter is the dance leader. He said the purpose of the video shoot is to come together to demonstrate love, peace, and harmony through dance.
“Very important for us, love again. We really need to get back to that. Again, with everything going on in the world that’s all negative, all that negative stuff you see in the news, so we wanted to put out something positive for all to follow, different cities, different states. So, we feel it’s important to go ahead and do that. Just put a feel good back out there in circulation,” Hunter said.
The Savannah Show Stoppers are hoping the message turns into a larger movement. The group is challenging other cities to produce the same video using the same song and dance.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.