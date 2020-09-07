GBI investigating after inmate found dead at Chatham Co. Detention Center

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is conducting an independent investigation into the death of an inmate at the Chatham County Detention Center.
Sheriff John Wilcher issued a statement on Monday saying the inmate was found unresponsive in their cell during a routine check on Sunday. Medical staff immediately responded, but lifesaving measures were unsuccessful.
No further information is available at this time. Stay with WTOC as we work to bring more information to this story.
