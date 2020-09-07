Holiday weekend didn’t stop COVID-19 testing

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - People are once again celebrating a summer holiday in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.
But Coastal Health District officials continued working to ensure those who needed testing for COVID-19 could get it.
Despite the holiday, testing continued here at the Savannah Civic Center. Leaders say it’s important they offer times that are available for everyone.
“Unfortunately COVID doesn’t take a holiday and so we know that it’s important to have testing available for people when they need it,” said Coastal Health District Risk Communicator Ginger Heidel.
Though Monday’s testing efforts were shortened to just two hours, 320 people were able to get a COVID-19 test this Labor Day. Coastal Health District officials say they have seen a decrease in demand for testing in the past, but they were busy Monday, with a line up until closing time and expect results in the next 36-48 hours.
While Monday’s testing is too soon to get accurate results for those who were potentially exposed to COVID-19 over the holiday weekend, the testing will continue in the coming days and weeks for those who may need it.
“We are concerned that we could see an increase in cases like we did after Memorial Day and so because of that even though the last few weeks our testing numbers weren’t as high as they had been last month we didn’t reduce our hours in fact we increased our hours because what we’ve learned with this is that you never can tell exactly what’s coming next and we want to be ready.”
Health officials say you should get tested if you are experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19 and for those who may be concerned about exposure they advise you to wait to be tested until about 10 to 14 days after the exposure for accurate results.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.