Monday: Scattered downpours kick-off a wetter work-week

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Showers and a couple noisy storms are impacting coastal areas this morning. The chance of rain remains elevated, mainly east of I-95, through the morning commute before lessening and shifting inland late this morning, into the afternoon.
With clouds and some rain around, temperatures will warm into the low and mid-80s by noon; peaking in the upper 80s to near 90°. It’ll be warmest inland this afternoon. Wetter weather rules this week’s forecast.
Spotty rain is likely each overnight and early morning; especially along the coast.
Then, as we heat up, rain expands and shifts inland through the late morning and afternoon. Locally heavy rain is likely with a few storms each day. Wetter weather carries us into the weekend with temperatures near, or just below, average.
TROPICS -
A weak area of storminess south of Bermuda is forecast to drift westward, towards the Mid-Atlantic, with a low chance of tropical development over the next few days. There is no specific, direct, threat locally but it is worth watching. Tropical Depression 17 has formed east of the Caribbean and is forecast to become the next tropical storm later today or tomorrow as it moves west-northwest remaining north of the Antilles. Further east, a tropical wave near the Cabo Verde Islands has a high chance of tropical development within the next couple days; a tropical depression could form later today.
Another tropical wave is currently over Africa but is forecast to emerge into the Atlantic within the next few days as has, at least, a low chance of tropical development.
Have a great day,
Cutter
