Monday: Scattered downpours kick-off a wetter work-week

A weak area of storminess south of Bermuda is forecast to drift westward, towards the Mid-Atlantic, with a low chance of tropical development over the next few days. There is no specific, direct, threat locally but it is worth watching. Tropical Depression 17 has formed east of the Caribbean and is forecast to become the next tropical storm later today or tomorrow as it moves west-northwest remaining north of the Antilles. Further east, a tropical wave near the Cabo Verde Islands has a high chance of tropical development within the next couple days; a tropical depression could form later today.