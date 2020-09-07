Savannah/Hilton Head Int’l Airport sees thousands over holiday weekend

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Hostess City lived up to it’s name for Labor Day weekend, thousands came to celebrate.
“I love Savannah so I wanted my family to come and see Savannah,” said Lori Roush who is visiting Savannah.
“We just came down we had a long weekend, we wanted to get out so we came down middle of the last week and visited my sister and brother in law,” said Bill and Debbie Freshwater who are visiting from Ohio.
Visitors say without a doubt they enjoyed their stay, but they also enjoyed their flights. Despite the pandemic, passengers at the Savannah Hilton Head International Airport say they had no issues.
“The best thing about it is probably just going though TSA check, it’s just flying right through,” said Clayton Burgess who flew in from Pittsburgh.
“I felt pretty good about it. I wasn’t nervous about it at all, and everybody’s pretty much following all the rules. I don’t think I saw anybody that wasn’t and everybody seems to be a little bit, I don’t know I think they seem to be a little more patient then uh, maybe we all understand we’re in the same boat.”
Airport officials say that August was their busiest month since the pandemic began, but their still down business about 60 percent from last year.
Officials say airlines are still allowing limited capacity which impacts their traffic. But travelers tell us they see the work being done at airports and appreciate the accommodations even if they are different.
“I think a lot of people have set it up very well where people are still social distancing, they’ve made a lot of precautions put in place so that it feels abnormal, but your still feeling very comfortable with everyone that is allowing you to still do things but just more safely,” said Emily Walker who is visiting Savannah.
“The staff that they have here have been very very helpful. They haven’t been phased it seems, their training is up to date and they keep everything as sanitary as possible so yeah it’s really been a breeze.”
Airport officials say though things look better for the airline industry, they say a lot still seems to be up in the air. But for those headed home after this holiday weekend, they say they’ll gladly take another trip.
