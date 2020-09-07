Savannah Philharmonic kicks off ‘Phil the Squares with Music’ series

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Philharmonic Orchestra is teaming up with homeowners and businesses of the downtown area to provide free outdoor music for the Savannah Community, and the first concerts are happening on Labor Day.
Everyone has the chance to enjoy the sounds of the Savannah Philharmonic with two free outdoor concerts. The Savannah Philharmonic presents Phil the Squares with Music, a new outdoor concert series.
The inaugural concerts will take place Monday with one at 11:30 a.m. and another at 6 p.m. The musicians will perform on the balcony of Parker’s Companies offices on Chippewa Square.
Monday’s concerts will include a brass quintet playing everything from Rossini’s William Tell Overture to ragtime jazz.
The concerts are free and open to the public.
You can also see the live performances on the Savannah Philharmonic’s Facebook page.
For more information, click here.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.