S.C. health department suing Able Contracting for debris pile cleanup

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - South Carolina’s state health department is suing Able Contracting for $5 million.
The lawsuit says it cost the state over $5 million in public funding to clean up the massive pile of debris in Jasper County. You may remember the pile caught fire several times throughout the years.
The last fire started in June of 2019 and burned for weeks before the Environmental Protection Agency took over the site in August.
The EPA detected harmful chemicals in the air during the cleanup process, forcing nearby residents to temporarily evacuate.
The pile of debris was finally cleared in January of 2020.
Previous stories:
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.