September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - September may be the official end of the summer season, but for some it marks the start of a month dedicated to raising awareness to an issue that is not often talked about.
This month is not only National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, but this week is also National Suicide Prevention Week.
For Laura Lane her life changed dramatically in 2011. Her 14-year-old daughter Sydney Sanders committed suicide.
She says her daughter was your average teenager, loved softball and was caring.
She says every year, she uses the month of September to be an advocate to others who may be struggling.
“What I want to do is to just let people know that there’s hope and to go out and be kind and to educate yourself. Somebody may look fine and happy and totally healthy right around you, but mentally and emotionally they may be on a different chapter and a different level and just always be aware,” said Lane.
According to the World Health Organization, nearly 800,000 people die due to suicide every year, which is one person every 40 seconds.
Lane says if she can educate as many people as possible and bring awareness to the issue, it could potentially save lives.
She says more resources also need to be put into prevention and signs people should be aware of.
“Through this month with everybody that has lost someone who died by suicide, just remember they are a person, they are a daughter, they are a grandchild, they’re a father, they are a son, they’re people; they shouldn’t be labeled and defined by suicide.”
Anyone who is struggling is encourage to call the 24 hour suicide hotline at 800.273.8255.
