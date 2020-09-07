Student starts petition for traffic light at dangerous Bulloch Co. intersection

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Neighbors in Bulloch County want something done about what they call a dangerous highway intersection.
They say it has been the site of crash after crash.
News of a traffic light going in at a treacherous intersection just outside Statesboro has people in this area wondering what they have to do to get a light in a spot they feel is just as bad.
Waiting to cross Highway 67 on Brooklet-Denmark Highway can feel like an eternity. Cars coming from Statesboro or I-16 in the other direction keep the road busy, even on a Labor Day holiday. It’s a spot many locals don’t cross lightly.
“Certain times of the day I won’t even come this way, even though its out of my way. I’ll go that way and go around,” said Sandy Williams.
County leaders and the Georgia D.O.T. have pointed to each other for a lack of light here. Mackenzie Glisson knows first hand. She crossed the highway daily for years to drive herself and younger siblings to school. Even though she’s now away at college, she started a petition asking for a traffic light here. In just a few days, it’s garnered 3,000 signatures.
“I think this will so the county and the D.O.T. that this is something a lot of people care about, not just five people saying ’we need this.’ It’s almost our whole little community,” said Glisson.
She worries the intersection will get even harder to cross when the widening opens two more lanes. She’s not sure how anyone will reply when they get the petition. She just hopes one side or both will address the problem.
They hope the petition helps get decision-makers looking at this intersection again.
