Autopsy report completed for Chatham County boy listed as COVID-19 death

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The autopsy report has been completed for a 7-year-old Chatham County boy that is listed on the Georgia Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 deaths.
According to the autopsy findings, the boy died as a result of drowning due to seizure due to COVID-19. The report states the boy drowned in the bathtub at home after having a seizure due to his COVID-19 infection.
At the time of the state health department’s reporting, the boy was the youngest victim of COVID-19 in Georgia. Now, a 1-year-old from Cobb County is listed as the youngest death.
According to the Coastal Health District, the only information released about a coronavirus-related death is the person’s age, gender, race, county of residence and if the individual had underlying medical conditions. This is to protect the individual’s privacy.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.