Dave Turley’s First Alert Forecast for Sept 8, 2020

The tropics are still very active with two tropical storms and two areas to watch. Tropical Storm Paulette is moving northwest over the central Atlantic. Some strengthening is forecast and Paulette is expected to turn the north and stay in the central Atlantic. Tropical Storm Rene is moving west near the Cabo Verde Islands. Rene is forecast to become a hurricane but turn quickly north and remain in the central Atlantic. Low pressure located about 300 miles southwest of Bermuda is still disorganized. Some development is possible as it slowly moves west to west-northwestward towards the North Carolina coast by Thursday. There is a 40% chance that a tropical depression may develop. A tropical wave is forecast to move off the west coast of Africa by Thursday. There is a 70% chance of tropical development once it moves into the Atlantic.