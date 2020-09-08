Golden Ray still being removed one year later

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WTOC) - Tuesday, Sept. 8, marks one year since a massive cargo ship turned over off the coast of Brunswick.
Salvage crews hoped to have the Golden Ray out of the water back in June. But weather and the coronavirus pandemic delayed their plans. They now plan to start the removal process Oct. 1.
The U.S. Coast Guard rescued over 20 crew members when the ship ran aground. The rescue effort that night was heroic and miraculous. Everyone survived.
WTOC spoke with the Coast Guard team who said what happened on board.
“This thing’s listing at about 70 degrees. So, there’s not a flat surface anywhere. Folks are hanging onto railings, pressed up against walls that became floors. So, this rescue really couldn’t have been done without a helicopter,” Lt. Jeb Slick said.
“Just the fact that we had the boats working together, the helicopters, all the crews, it just solidified to me that if I do my small part, they’ll do theirs and we can really make things happen,” AST1 Nathan Newberg said.
