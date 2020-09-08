Liberty Co. School System prepares phased re-entry plan; return to fall athletics

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Liberty County School System has prepared a phased re-entry plan to begin returning students to face-to-face instruction.
On Sept. 14, teachers will return to classrooms to continue virtual instructions. On Sept. 21, identified SPED students, Pre-K, Kindergarten, 1, 2, 5, 6, 8, 9, 12 and Horizons Learning Center students can return to face-to-face instruction.
On Sept. 28, grades 3, 4, 7, 10, and 11 will return to the classroom.
The school system will continue to offer a virtual option. Parents will be required to fill out a form. More information will be provided when available
For students that return to the school buildings, face masks and temperature checks will be required. All students and staff will be screened upon arrival.
Also, the school system has made the decision to re-open fall sports effective Wednesday, Sept. 9. Fall athletic activities will include: volleyball, football, softball, band, and cheerleading. According to the school system, the decisions pertaining to schedules, practices and make-up games will be addressed through collaboration between high school principals, athletic directors and coaches.
