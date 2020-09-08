$1.3 million in CARES Act funding approved for Pooler

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Pooler is planning on what they will do with federal funding from the CARES Act.
At their city council meeting Tuesday night, the City Financial Officer announced they’ve been approved for $1.3 million in funding.
Like other cities across the country, the city of Pooler couldn’t plan for additional costs due to the coronavirus pandemic.
To help with the expenses, the City Finance Officer says they’ve applied for $1.3 million in CARES Act funding.
“We had well more than 1.3 million salary costs for Public Safety so we took the actual advice of GMA which was to use the public safety salaries to submit the filing and claim the $1.3 million,”said Pooler Chief Finance Officer Chris Lightle.
Lightle says the city has been approved for the money but has not received it yet. He also says right after the pandemic began, the city lost 30 to 40 percent in sales tax revenue.
“We’re about back to about just under 6 percent right now so we’re coming back.”
The Pooler City Attorney says the money to apply for the funding had to be specifically related to costs due to COVID-19.
Once the city gets the money, he also says it’ll go to public safety officials like police and fire departments.
“It’s changed the way everybody does business but especially public safety and by allocating it to public safety even though the amount given does not cover the actual costs that the city has occurred as a result of COVID it was the easiest and safest way to make sure the burden wouldn’t fall on the taxpayers of the city," said Pooler City Attorney Steven Sheer.
Council approved alcohol and beverage licenses for several businesses. Mayor Benton also strongly encouraged residents to fill out the 2020 Census.
