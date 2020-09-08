Parents want SCCPSS to provide in-person learning option

Parents say the toughest part of all of this is not knowing when their children can return to class. Many are stretched to their limits - financially, mentally and emotionally. And they want Savannah-Chatham County schools to give them an option for in-person learning. For the Kozlowski family, the school year began with a change in routine. Randi is back to working full-time after maternity leave with their fourth child, 2-month old Kolton. Her two oldest children, 4-year-old Karoline and 7-year-old Karson, are now both in Savannah-Chatham schools.