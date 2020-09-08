Savannah Police investigate homicide in the Frazier Homes area

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Mayor Van Johnson started his weekly news conference Tuesday morning by saying he had just been notified of a homicide in the Frazier Homes area.
According to the Savannah Police Department, a shooting occurred in the 600 block of Emerald Drive around 8:50 a.m. Monday night that resulted in the death of an adult male. There have been no arrests at this time.
Mayor Johnson said he will be meeting with the city manager, police chief, and Housing Authority director to figure out what they can do to address recent violence in the city.
WTOC is working to get more information about the homicide investigation and will update this story as soon as we learn more.
If you have any information regarding this shooting, contact Savannah Police or CrimeStoppers.
