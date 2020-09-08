Savannah mayor holds his weekly news conference update

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Mayor Van Johnson held his weekly news conference update for the city Tuesday morning at 10 a.m. from City Hall.
Mayor Johnson gave an update on the search for Savannah’s new city manager. He said 110 applications were filed for the position, and city council members have narrowed it down to the following three finalists:
- Kaluah Barnes, a deputy city manager from Modesto, California
- Odie Donald II from South Fulton, Georgia
- and John Pombier, the Assistant City Manager of Mesa, Arizona
Mayor Johnson says this is the most important decision city council will make, and the process will be transparent to the public.
