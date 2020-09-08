Several area school districts start the new school year Tuesday

BEAUFORT CO., S.C. (WTOC) - Thousands of Beaufort County students will be logging on to begin their virtual learning on Tuesday, Sept. 8 as the new school year begins.
Due to the spike in local COVID-19 cases this summer, the school board decided to start the school year virtually.
The Beaufort County School District was planning to offer both virtual and in-person learning at the start of this school year. But over the last month, the school district decided it was best its school system begin learning from home.
Students in Kindergarten through 8th grade will be using K12 learning solutions for their learning platform. High school students will use Virtual SC, which is state-sponsored virtual learning.
In an earlier interview, WTOC spoke with a school district representative who said the school system was working hard to make sure all students have the essential items to successfully kick off their virtual learning.
“With regard to technology, every K-12 student will receive a digital learning device. We are also confident that all BCSD students will have internet access ability through purchases that we have made and by leveraging strategic partnerships we have made to accommodate families in need,” said Duke Bradley, Deputy Superintendent.
If students did not receive their schedules or other important information via email, they will need to call their school this morning.
Hampton County School Districts One and Two will also start the new school year Tuesday. Due to the ongoing pandemic, the district is planning to use a hybrid schedule. Click the following links for more information: Hampton Co. District 1; Hampton Co. District 2.
The Evans County School Board will meet in three weeks to discuss returning to full in-person learning.
