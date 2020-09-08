SSU students global winners of World Trade Centers Association Foundation competition

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Two Savannah State University students are being recognized for their hard work.
The students are the winners of the 2020 Peace Through Trade Competition. The all-female team created a honeybee charity that works to education people about the at-risk honeybee population.
“The Honeybees is a global issue managed hives have globally lost 60% of their colony and we all depend upon the honey bees for economic and environmental sustainability globally,” said Sade Shofidiya, a founder and CEO of Foster Beelief.
The team competed against 33 teams from 24 countries around the globe.
The Foster Beelief team will receive an all-expenses paid trip to the next World Trade Centers Association General Assembly which is scheduled to take place in Ghana. There the team will present their project to the entire World Trade Centers Association membership.
