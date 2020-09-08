State agents helping investigate shooting deaths in Ellabell

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigations is assisting the Bryan County Sheriff’s Office in a shooting death investigation.
According to the GBI, the sheriff’s office responded to a reported shooting on Saturday, Sept. 5, on Murchinson Road in Ellabell. Deputies found 20-year-old Zachariah Jones, Jr., of Riverdale, Ga., dead with multiple gunshot wounds.
Tyree Dixon, 21, of Ellabell, was taken to a hospital where he later died due to injuries received during the shooting, according to the GBI.
A 35-year-old man was also taken to the hospital. He was treated for a gunshot wound and released.
The bodies of Jones and Dixon were transported to the GBI Crime Lab in Pooler for autopsy.
This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Bryan County Sheriff’s Office at 912-653-3800 or the GBI at 912-871-1121.
