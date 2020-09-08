Statesboro seeks property owner feedback ahead of new tax assessments

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) -If you own property in Statesboro, you have a chance to give your thoughts on the new tax assessments that came out last month. Those assessments help city leaders plan the next budget for next summer.
Statesboro’s mayor says despite what COVID-19 has done during 2020, he’s optimistic moving into the annual tax process.
Mayor Jonathan McCollar and council member Shari Barr helped host a public hearing as the city gets ready to set a milage rate to calculate taxes and the city’s budget. Afterward, the mayor said the city has been fortunate that businesses have survived the pandemic as well as they have and that’s helped keep the economy in better shape than some other places. He says property values in the city have risen between two and two and a half percent that could help.
“What we want to communicate to everybody is that we’re not raising the milage rate,” said Mayor Jonathan McCollar. “The additional funds are just coming from the fact that the value of the property has increased.”
The city set its upcoming year budget back in May. The tax assessments they got in August will actually help them when they start preparing the 2021/2022 budget.
