Tattnall Co. community mourning death of retired EMT who passed away due to COVID-19

TATTNALL COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Tattnall County community is mourning the loss of one of their own.
Retired EMT Willie Mann recently passed away from COVID-19. Mann won the hearts of many.
He not only worked for Tattnall County EMS for over 30 years, but he also retired from the Glennville Fire Department.
Mann put many years of service not only into his Tattnall County community, but he also served in the Georgia Army National Guard for 15 years before retiring. He was also a Desert Storm veteran.
Mann wore many hats and was dedicated to his community, those who knew him best say his death was a shock to the entire community.
“It really hits home a little harder when you lose somebody that you know that’s in this field that does this first responding and all that because we all do it. We do want to thank his wife and his family for allowing us to have Willie all of these years," said Walt Rogers, Tattnall County Fire and EMA Director.
“Willie’s loss is a great one to the community because he served in so many different areas, he had so many things that he was important to and so many things where he served a special and unique roll," said Dustin Dasher, Tattnall County EMS Director.
Mann was a candidate for coroner in the last election. At last check, his wife is home recovering from the virus.
