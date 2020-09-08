Tattnall, Evans Co. students return to class

TATTNALL COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - After being postponed because of COVID-19 cases among students and staff, students in Evans and Tattnall counties finally returned to the classroom Tuesday morning.
Before entering the building, students at Tattnall Middle School must get their temperature taken. Principal Donny Sikes said they had a slow start to the morning but overall the first day has been smooth."
With 22 percent of students learning virtually, 78 percent are attending traditional face to face.
Sikes said being able to give students and families the option really allowed them to choose what was best for them.
He said although masks are required, overall it’s been a success.
“It was a little slow getting in but it was great," Sikes said. "As far as masks and stuff I was absolutely blown away with, it’s almost 100 percent participation and everybody is on board.”
He said delaying the first day was one of the best decisions they’ve made.
“It allowed us a lot of time for preparation,” he said. "We really got to nail down our cleaning stuff and our procedures.
In Evans County, Claxton Elementary School Principal Bobby Costlow said they, too, had a successful first day.
“It’s great to finally have students in the building, our teachers are teaching, our students seem to be happy to be here," Costlow said. "Buses ran smooth this morning, the card rider drop off was smooth this morning, even though we didn’t allow parents into the building, we had no issues with students getting to class.”
With a little under one third of his students choosing the virtual learning option, he said he’s happy with how students and staff are responding to the changes.
“I’m very proud of my staff," he said. "We had a few hiccups in regards to things that were out of our control, but they went along with it very smoothly, very easily, smiles on their faces and the kids seem to be having fun.”
