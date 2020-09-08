Teenager charged with murder after deadly Nov. 2019 shooting

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A suspect has been charged with murder for a deadly shooting in November 2019.
According to the Chatham County Police Department, 18-year-old Jalen Graham is charged with felony murder, malice murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. Graham was arrested on Tuesday, Sept. 8 with assistance from the U.S. Marshal’s Task Force.
Graham is accused of shooting and killing 20-year0old Daron Markese Swan on Nov. 7, 2019 at the corner of Leghorn and DuPont streets. Swan died on Nov. 19 at a hospital.
According to the Chatham County Police Department, Graham was a student at Johnson High School at the time of the incident. Detectives believe he left school, committed the shooting and then returned to school grounds.
While detectives are not releasing a motive for the crime, they say it was not a random act and that the suspect and the victim knew each other.
Detectives say Graham is the only suspect in the homicide, but the investigation is continuing to determine whether there are any co-conspirators who will face charges.
