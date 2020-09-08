Tuesday: Settling into a wetter weather pattern

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning! Our Tuesday begins with mild temperatures in the low to mid-70s in many spots. It’s partly to mostly cloudy and isolated showers are possible early this morning.
Rain expands inland becomes more widespread by mid-morning; periodically raining through the afternoon and into the early evening. Some of the rain will be heavy.
With clouds and rain around, temperatures will only top out in the mid and upper 80s in most spots. A few communities, well inland, may reach 90° this afternoon.
A generally wetter, slightly cooler, weather pattern remains in-place for several more days. Wednesday may be on the of the wetter days with off and on rain all day long. Some of the rain is guaranteed to be heavy, possibly as early as Wednesday morning.
At least a scattered chance of rain and thunder lingers into the weekend.
TROPICS -
It’s busy in the tropics this morning! An area of low pressure southwest of Bermuda has a medium chance of tropical development as it approaches the Carolinas and mid-Atlantic by Thursday. While a strong system is unlikely, heavy rain will be a risk. Further east, Tropical Storms Rene and Paulette are forecast to continue strengthening but remain out to sea.
Another tropical wave is about to splash into the Atlantic and has an increasing chance of tropical development.
Have a great day
Cutter
