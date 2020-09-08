UPDATE: Woodville Cemetery working to relieve drainage issue

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Monday, family members of those buried at Woodville Cemetery in Savannah spoke out after finding grave sites underwater due to flooding.
After WTOC was unable to contact the cemetery Monday, on Tuesday they responded with action.
The cemetery was closed to vehicles Tuesday morning as crews worked to solve some of the drainage issues that flooded grave sites. The owner of the cemetery was there and he told WTOC that unfortunately they weren’t aware this particular spot of the cemetery would flood like it did; as it hadn’t in the past.
Something Dorothy Ealey, whose daughter has been buried there since 2013, seemed to confirm Monday. Stating she had never witnessed her daughters grave site being flooded in the past.
The cemetery owner, who did not wish to be named, went on to explain that the continued rain will make it hard for them keep it completely dry but they were going to do their best.
They spent much of Tuesday pumping out water and digging a trench which they hope will help improve drainage in the future.
