Beaufort Co. School District BOE Committee addresses COVID-19

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) -Beaufort County Schools have been back for two days virtually. The Board of Education Operations Committee met online Wednesday and discussed how they are supporting staff amid the pandemic.
As Beaufort County Schools logged in to a new school year this week, the Operations Committee for the school district is already making plans for when students return to the classroom, including accounting for if a teacher gets sick.
“To keep exposure down and to keep the pandemic in mind and people moving in and out of the building, when we go back face-to-face with children is to assign subs to each school, so that there are three subs-- two to three subs in each building that will relieve teachers in that building and that building only,” said Jennifer Staton, the Risk Management Coordinator for the district.
The school system has partnered with Hope Performance Systems to provide discounted mental health services for staff and their immediate family.
“We also have the ability to refer staff who are in need of support counseling through HR and that is billed back to the district,” Alice Walton, Chief Administrative and Human Resources Officer for BCSD explained.
So far, BCSD said they had not seen an increase in referrals.
They’re also working with Hope Performance to provide school-based mental health support virtually to students.
With so much job uncertainty, the committee reported they haven’t had issues making hires.
“I’ve been in the district almost 20 years and this is the first year that I can remember that we started school with all the special ed teachers on board,” said Dale Crawford, a human resources officer for BCSD.
The meeting also went over construction updates throughout the district, including new athletic facilities.
