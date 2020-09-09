Beaufort County deputies looking for missing, endangered man

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing and endangered man.
Officials say 32-year-old Frank Roozenburg, who was last seen at his Reserve at Woodbridge Bluffton residence Monday at around 8:15 a.m. They say it is unknown if Roozenburg left his residence on foot, by taxi, or by hired vehicle service. His family says he has a medical condition that requires medication and they are concerned for his safety.
Roozenburg is described as a white male, 6′ 02″ tall, approximately 200 pounds, with short brown hair and blue/gray eyes. He may have a few days of facial hair growth and may have a backpack with him.
Anyone with information on Roozenburg’s whereabouts is urged to call Sheriff’s Office Emergency Dispatch 9-1-1.
