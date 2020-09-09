Beaufort officers to use new restraining device to help reduce injuries

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort Police Department is trying to expand and stay up-to-date with new technologies. As a result, they have purchased a new device that they hope will reduce injuries in officer-related incidents.
“The Bolawrap is a remote, handheld, restraining device. What it does is it allows law-enforcement officers to restrain an individual from a distance and they don’t have to be up on top of them to do so,” Bolawrap instructor David Pritchard said.
Beaufort Police will soon be adding a new tool to their belt: a Bolawrap. It is an alternative to a taser, gun, or baton.
“So, you know, it doesn’t cause pain. It allows that standoff distance and it immobilizes someone. So it’s just a whole lot safer,” said George Erdel, with Beaufort Police.
The police department has purchased five of these bolawrap devices. They said they want every patrol group to have one. And they are easy to use. All you have to do is turn it on, charge it up, and then you aim and fire at the suspect.
When the device is fired, a thin rope is launched several feet towards the suspect. Then, fishhook like ends wraparound and connect onto the skin or clothing of the suspect.
“We believe this is going to make things safer for us and safer for the public and those that we encounter,” interim Police Chief Dale McDorman said.
Officers will still have guns and tasers, but these are another, non-lethal option. They say they’re still working out when they should be used with city council.
“So, it’s not the perfect solution for every situation we encounter, but it is a perfect solution for some situations that we encounter.”
City Council attended the event, even the mayor got wrapped up in the demonstration. Allowing them to see firsthand how the department is growing “But we are constantly evolving. We are a community oriented police department. We listen to our community and we want to protect them. So, we hope that they see that and see we are trying to take proactive steps to stay a 21st-century agency.”
