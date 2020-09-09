Dave Turley’s Wednesday WX Forecast 9-9-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Our weather pattern remains very unsettled through the weekend. Weak high pressure controls inland areas of the Southeast. A coastal trough will linger just off our coast through Thursday. This will help bring in some locally heavy rain mainly along the coastal areas. Low pressure located southwest of Bermuda is forecast to move towards the North Carolina coast Thursday and Friday. A cold front will move in Saturday and is forecast to stall over the area into Sunday. Another cold front could impact the area Tuesday. Scattered showers and storms are expected everyday with near seasonable temps.
The tropics are still very active with two tropical systems and two areas to watch. Tropical Storm Paulette is moving west over the central Atlantic. Some strengthening is forecast and Paulette is expected to turn the northwest and stay in the central Atlantic. Tropical Depression Rene is moving west of the Cabo Verde Islands. Rene is forecast to become a hurricane but turn quickly north and remain in the central Atlantic. Low pressure located about 375 miles southeast of Wilmington, NC is still disorganized. Some development is possible as it slowly moves west to west-northwestward towards the North Carolina coast by Thursday. There is a 30% chance that a tropical depression may develop. A tropical wave is forecast to move off the west coast of Africa Thursday. There is an 80% chance of tropical development once it moves into the Atlantic.
Today will be mostly cloudy with a 60% chance for showers and storms. Highest rain chances along the coast. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, especially along the coast, lows in the low to mid 70s.
Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a 60% chance for showers and storms, highs in the upper 80s.
Thursday night will be partly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, lows in the mid 70s.
Friday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 60% chance for showers and storms, highs near 90.
Friday night will be partly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, lows in the mid 70s.
Saturday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers and storms, highs in the upper 80s.
Saturday night will be partly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, lows in the mid 70s.
Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers and storms, highs in the upper 80s.
Sunday night will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, lows in the mid 70s.
Monday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers and storms, highs in the upper 80s.
Monday night will be partly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, lows in the mid 70s.
Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers and storms, highs in the upper 80s.
Tuesday night will be partly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, lows in the low to mid 70s.
Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers and storms, highs in the upper 80s.
Wednesday night will be partly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, lows in the low to mid 70s.