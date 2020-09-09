Dave Turley’s Wednesday WX Forecast 9-9-2020

The tropics are still very active with two tropical systems and two areas to watch. Tropical Storm Paulette is moving west over the central Atlantic. Some strengthening is forecast and Paulette is expected to turn the northwest and stay in the central Atlantic. Tropical Depression Rene is moving west of the Cabo Verde Islands. Rene is forecast to become a hurricane but turn quickly north and remain in the central Atlantic. Low pressure located about 375 miles southeast of Wilmington, NC is still disorganized. Some development is possible as it slowly moves west to west-northwestward towards the North Carolina coast by Thursday. There is a 30% chance that a tropical depression may develop. A tropical wave is forecast to move off the west coast of Africa Thursday. There is an 80% chance of tropical development once it moves into the Atlantic.