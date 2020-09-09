Eagles ready to start 2020 football season

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It is finally game week for the Georgia Southern Eagles.
When the blue and white take the field at Paulson Stadium against Campbell Saturday, they will be the first Eagle team to play a game in 185 days. But it’s a new type of game week for head coach Chad Lunsford’s team, one happening in the COVID-19 era.
The team will continue their regular COVID-19 testing on Wednesday, with results being returned on Friday.
Lunsford says the team has worked to make sure as many guys are ready to play; in case someone tests positive and forces late week changes. He says the Eagles' depth chart has already been impacted by the virus.
“It’s a real deal. There’s going to be guys that would normally be starters for us that won’t be available. That’s the way this season is going to go. The unfortunate part is that may happen every Friday,” Lunsford said.
Lunsford declined to name anyone currently out because of COVID-19 or contact tracing.
The Eagles kick off the 2020 season Saturday against Campbell. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. at Paulson Stadium.
