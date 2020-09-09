N.C. trooper finds 20 gallons of suspected moonshine during traffic stop

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A North Carolina state trooper found 20 gallons of suspected moonshine during a traffic stop in Cumberland County.
According to a Facebook post from the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, Trooper C. Oxendine recently stopped a vehicle in Cumberland County for speeding.
After a thorough investigation, Oxendine reportedly found 20 gallons of suspected moonshine and a gun.
The case was given to ALE for further investigation.
