Oatland Island Wildlife Center set to reopen on Monday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Oatland Island Wildlife Center will reopen to the general public on Monday, September 14th.
The Center will reopen to members only on Thursday, September 10th.
Hours of operation will remain the same, but the center will now operate on timed entry windows. Pre-registration will be required, and walkups will not be accepted.
The Center says this is in effort to reduce person to person contact and maintain better social distancing guidelines.
