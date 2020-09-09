Over 600 new poll workers in Beaufort Co.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Just a few weeks ago, the Beaufort County Board of Voter Registration said they were looking for 300 new poll workers. Now, they have that and more.
“We have over 600 new poll workers! Yes! Yes!”
The board has seen a huge swell in poll worker applications in the last few weeks. Historically, poll workers are older or retired. They say this year, they lost many of those workers due to COVID-19 concerns.
So, when they put the call out, they did not know what to expect. But Beaufort County delivered. Over 600 people have applied to be poll workers for the General Election in November.
The board already had about 300, and they were looking for 300 more. Now, they say they can put that extra 300 people through the training to be called on just in case there are workers who drop out before Election Day.
“They will also become a part of our database. And, as long as they go through the training before the election, you know if someone drops out, we still have somebody available that we can fill-in. Because we do get people that drop out at the last minute for personal reasons. So, we will have options, will have choices. We will have someone we can fall back on, so it really was a wonderful response,” Board of Voter Registration Director Marie Smalls said.
The district extended the call to 16 and 17-year-olds and they say several students have replied as a result and will be working to help with the polls on Election Day.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.