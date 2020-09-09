Recount completed for Ga. House District 163 runoff; one vote changed meaning results need to be re-certified

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The hand recount of a Georgia House race has finished.
Workers with the Chatham County Board of Elections Office have been counting by hand and balancing the total number of votes for candidates Anne Allen Westbrook and Derek Mallow against the previously certified results from the Aug. 11 runoff. It was a tight race during the runoff between the two, separated by only 20 votes.
According to both Westbrook and Mallow, the hand recount that’s been going on since last Wednesday, was different from the original count by one vote. So now, the results will have to be re-certified by the Chatham County Board of Elections, but the result will be the same, with Mallow victorious.
The hand recount was the first in the entire state with the new voting system that just went into effect this year. Westbrook appealed to a Chatham County Superior Court Judge and was awarded the recount last month.
For five days, a group of twelve people sifted through thousands of ballots, 30 at a time, tallying the votes for either Mallow or Westbrook until finishing today. So now, work for the Board of Elections and their employees will shift toward preparing for the General Election in November.
Elections Supervisor Russell Bridges said he thought the hand recount went, “pretty good.”
