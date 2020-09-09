SCCPSS discusses possible solutions to in-person learning

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -The Savannah Chatham School Board is meeting on Wednesday to discuss a possible return to face-to-face learning.
The school system is proposing a hybrid approach with students going to school two days a week and learning from home the rest of the week.
The board is only discussing the proposed approach to in-person learning. There is nothing on Wednesday’ agenda that says this proposal is being voted on. But let’s show you what the school system would like to do.
The proposal includes a hybrid approach with combined learning that is face-to-face and virtual. Younger, as well as transitioning grades, would return before the older, nontransitioning grades.
Group A would attend face-to-face on Mondays and Tuesdays and virtual learning on Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays. Group B would attend virtual learning on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays and face-to-face on Thursdays and Fridays.
All staff members would return to their schools on October 12 with students following sometime after that.
School board members say they’re happy to finally see a proposed plan. However, members like Julie Wade say they believe the proposal is too conservative for what the community is wanting. Wade also says mid-October is too late to return to an in-person approach and would like to welcome students back safely before that.
