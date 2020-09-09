Second Lady Karen Pence visits Hunter Army Airfield to discuss mental health issues

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Karen Pence, wife of Vice President Mike Pence, visited Hunter Army Airfield on Wednesday to speak to soldiers and commanders about suicide prevention and other mental health issues.
Army commanders joined Mrs. Pence in reminding soldiers of the resources available to them.
“Some of the things you see, some of the things you take home with you, can rest very heavily on some individuals,” W3 Natasha Ryan said.
Pence’s visit comes during Suicide Prevention Month. She talked about the resources available, specifically those for soldiers and spouses. She urged them not to suffer in silence but to ask for help.
“It is time to erase the stigma associated with mental health because we’re facing an epidemic of suicide right now,” Pence said.
One of their own also talked about his struggle with mental health problems and how counseling and support helped him.
“I’m successful because I’ve learned more about my human side, the side we often neglect and how to deal with traumatic events I’ve lived through,” Acting Division Command Sgt. Major CSM James McGuffy said.
Each hopes soldiers and spouses realize it’s OK not to be OK all the time and it is OK to seek out help.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.