EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - New year, new school for some. That’s the case for this Week’s WTOC Top Teacher, Michael Moore, from Effingham County High School.
“I enjoy math, I enjoy teaching kids. So, a perfect job is math teacher,” Moore said.
Moore has more than a dozen years of teaching math under his belt, but it’s his first year teaching at Effingham County High School.
“I have always liked math. I have been kind of good at it. Actually, one of my older brothers, was my math teacher, in 8th and 9th grade. So, that’s really when I started to notice that’s what I really wanted to do. Kind of wanted to follow in his footsteps,” Moore said.
Moore says he enjoys the opportunity to have a positive impact in a child’s life.
“It’s just very rewarding to know that you can make a difference in a kid’s life, every day you go into your job. It’s a special feeling,” Moore said. “In math when you see the lightbulb go off, when they finally get something, that’s something you can’t recreate, in a lot of other jobs.” " Kids have come up to me and told me, they just like his class. And he works with some of our kids that struggle in some areas of math, and that says a lot, usually those are the kids that say, ugh, we don’t want to go to math," Principal Amie Dickerson said.
“The hard work pays off, and that’s what I keep trying to preach, don’t give up, keep going. If you don’t get it the first time, keep at it, that’s a life lesson, not just a math lesson. they can apply that to other subjects and life in general,” Moore said.
