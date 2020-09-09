‘Uga’ will not be on the sideline for Georgia football games

ATHENS, Ga. (WTOC) - For the first time since the 1950s, Uga will not be on the sideline for University of Georgia football games.
Because of a decision made by the NCAA and SEC allowing essential personnel only on sidelines for COVID-19 precautions, the state’s favorite four-legged friend will be watching games from home.
The Seiler family, from Savannah, has provided the bulldogs for the university for decades. Charles Seiler is the current handler of “Que.”
“We were told they didn’t want people to congregate,” Seiler said. “He is very approachable, usually, but in this situation its best if people don’t get up to him and love on him and get a picture. It’s all designed to keep COVID-19 from spreading and I can understand that.”
Seiler did say he would continue working with the university to see if there is a way to involve Uga during the season, safely.
Seiler said he could only recall one home game that Uga has missed in years. That was due to a dog passing away.
