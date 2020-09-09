Wednesday: Wetter weather pattern continues!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning! Under a partly, to mostly, cloudy sky, temperatures are in the mid and upper 70s in many coastal communities; slightly cooler further inland. Scattered rain is impacting communities along the coast and the offshore waters.
Rain is forecast to expand inland trough the morning. Scattered to numerous, downpours are expected this afternoon and early evening; wettest west of I-95 by the time we get into the afternoon. Temperatures peak in the mid to upper 80s today.
Wet weather continues, coming up through the rest of the work-week. Scattered to numerous downpours will impact coastal areas first, then shift inland as the day wears on. A couple downpours could produce especially heavy rain and some frequent lightning.
The chance of rain lingers into the weekend.
TROPICS -
An area of low pressure southwest of Bermuda has a low, 30% chance, of tropical development over the next couple days as it moves towards the southeast coast. Significant, local, impacts remain unlikely.
Further east, Tropical Storm Paulette is forecast to continue to strengthen and meander near Bermuda, perhaps passing between the east coast and Bermuda within the next week. We’ll be watching it. Tropical Storm Rene is forecast to become a Hurricane and remain far out to sea. Another tropical wave is approaching the eastern Atlantic Ocean, from Africa.
It already has a high chance of tropical development. Its name will be Sally. We’ll be watching this one pretty closely.
