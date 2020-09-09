WTOC to broadcast United Way of the Coastal Empire campaign kick-off Thursday, 5:30 p.m.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The United Way of the Coastal Empire Annual Campaign Kick-Off will look different during the coronavirus pandemic. Traditionally the campaign launches with a large celebratory luncheon at the Savannah Civic Center. This year, to avoid a large gathering, the campaign will begin with a broadcast announcement that you can watch on THE News at 5:30 p.m. on WTOC.
Now more than ever, the United Way of the Coastal Empire needs your support. The funds raised from the campaign will mobilize local resources to provide critical health and human services to thousands of people in a four-county region of Bryan, Chatham, Effingham, and Liberty. United Way invests in countless programs with dozens of partner agencies and has a focus on education and youth development, financial stability, and health and wellness.
This year’s Campaign Chair is Terry Enoch, Police Chief for Savannah-Chatham County Public School System who will address this year’s mission and goal along with Brynn Grant, President and CEO of the United Way of the Coastal Empire and Larry Silberman, Vice President and General Manager of WTOC and Board Chair of the United Way of the Coastal Empire.
Click here to find out how you can give to improve lives here in the Coastal Empire.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.