Bryan County Schools providing free meals for children

BRYAN CO., Ga. (WTOC) - Children in Bryan County will be able to eat for free starting Thursday, Sept. 10.
As part of an extension to the National School Breakfast and Lunch Program, free meals have been extended until December 31, 2020. Parents will no longer be required to register their children and there will be no assigned bus routes. All children, 0-18 years of age, can get 10 free meals a week.
If your student is doing online learning, there are six places around the county you can pick up their meals, Meals, which will consist of breakfast and lunch for 5 days, will be available each Thursday between 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. or until all meals are distributed. The meals will be distributed at the following locations:
North Bryan:
- Lanier Primary School, 6024 Hwy. 280 East - Pembroke, GA.
- Hendrix Park & Recreation Center, 3960 Wilma Edwards Road - Ellabell, GA.
- Dingle School, 166 Bacontown Road - Pembroke, GA.
South Bryan:
- Bryan County Schools Community Ed. Center, 120 Constitution Way - Richmond Hill, GA.
- Timber Trail Recreation Park (Gym Parking Lot) 508 Timber Trail - Richmond Hill, GA
- Daniel Baptist Church, 580 Daniel Siding Loop - Richmond Hill, GA.
Children do not have to be present.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.