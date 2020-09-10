CCSO: 3 officers fired, 1 charged after inmate found dead at Chatham Co. Detention Center

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is conducting an independent investigation into the death of an inmate at the Chatham County Detention Center.
Sheriff John Wilcher issued a statement on Monday saying the inmate was found unresponsive in their cell during a routine check on Sunday. Medical staff immediately responded, but lifesaving measures were unsuccessful.
The deceased inmate has been identified as Lee Michael Creely.
Sheriff Wilcher held a news conference Thursday morning releasing new details about the investigation. He says Creely’s death was due to negligence by an officer. That officer, identified as Terence Jamal Jackson, was suspended, eventually terminated and arrested, and then charged with falsifying records, which is a felony.
Jackson will be arraigned on Friday, Sept. 11.
Two other officers were also terminated due to this incident.
The GBI and CCSO continue to investigate.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.