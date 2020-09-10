City of Beaufort extends order requiring face masks in public buildings

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - UPDATE: Beaufort City Council has approved an extension of the City’s mask ordinance through Nov. 1. The ordinance was set to expire on Sept. 15.
Local business owners say if you’re going to go into their stores, you are going to have to comply.
“But for the most part, right now, almost 99 percent of everyone that is walking through the door has a mask and it’s kind of become the local expectation,” Grounded Running owner Tim Waz said.
It’s still time to mask up if you are planning on going into any public building.
"We’ve passed it for 30 days. We did that and we will review it in 30 days. Should something miraculous happen and we find we can stop at sooner, I don’t think there’s anyone on the council who would oppose that,' Beaufort Mayor Billy Keyserling said.
The city says they won’t lift the ordinance until the city reaches a 5 percent infection rate or lower
“Masks and proper social distancing, hygiene, and sanitizing are working.”
They say for now they are encouraged with the lower numbers. Local businesses say the city’s willingness to distribute masks has helped with the policies acceptance.
“It definitely has softened a little bit of the bite for some of the individuals that may not have had a mask readily available in the beginning.”
One business owner said more of his customers are coming in with masks in hand.
“I see it this point actually a slowdown of individuals who need one at this point.”
But the owner and the mayor both agreed extending it was the right decision. Especially after a holiday weekend.
“So, with Labor Day passing us, you know, I am anticipating, unfortunately, that we will see a spike like we did after the July 4th and Labor Day.”
The mayor says it’s important to stay the course.
“As anxious as people are, this was not the time, with a big holiday behind us, with the uncertainty of what’s happening in schools, to slow down.”
The business owner believes it should be extended until everyone is safe.
“We don’t know what’s going to happen. So, if this is making an impact to the positive? Then I say let’s keep doing it until it makes sense for everybody safety to stop.”
PREVIOUS STORY: The City of Beaufort has unanimously passed an ordinance that will require face covers for anyone entering a public building. This ordinance will include all stores and restaurants within city limits.
“We’ve been wearing masks inside ourselves but now with the ordinance, they will be requiring individuals that are coming in to also wear them,” said Tim Waz, owner of Grounded Runner.
City leaders passed the ordinance during an emergency meeting on Monday. The ordinance will go into effect at 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday and will last for at least 30 days.
Mayor Billy Keyserling previously said the ordinance will be enforced by the city’s parking attendants and other codes inspectors.
“I would hope that in 30 days we will get out that education,” said Mayor Keyserling. “We will get out that compliance and we will see the numbers change. "
Despite some pushback, about 10% according to the mayor, everyone in the City of Beaufort is expected to wear a mask anytime they are in a building open to the public.
“We have to impose something that, you know, everybody doesn’t agree with,” he said.
Exceptions can be made for those who have a medical issue or are eating or drinking.
“But it will be enforced as much as a matter of public education and encouragement that it is a punitive measure,” he said.
The rule will be enforced by code enforcement in town. The mayor says the district attorney gave the city the green light.
“Though it’s not had to be tested in the courts, it’s his opinion that the cities do have, or the cities and towns, do you have the rights,” he said.
Local businesses say they’ve already seen participation, this will just make sure people are staying safe
“90% of the people that are coming in are wearing masks right now,” Keyserling said. “So I don’t see it as being a major inconvenience. I think if anything it’s just going to further help the community.”
