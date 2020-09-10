Dave Turley’s Thursday WX Forecast 9-10-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Our weather pattern remains very unsettled through the weekend. Weak high pressure controls inland areas of the Southeast. A coastal trough will move inland with the sea breeze today. This will help bring in scattered showers and storms. Some locally heavy rain is possible mainly along coastal areas. A cold front will stall north of the area into Sunday. Another cold front could impact the area Tuesday. Scattered showers and storms are expected everyday with near seasonable temps.
The tropics are still very active with two tropical systems and four areas to watch. Tropical Storm Paulette is moving west-northwest over the central Atlantic. Paulette is forecast to become a hurricane and head towards Bermuda Tuesday. Tropical Storm Rene is about 750 miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands. Rene is forecast to become a hurricane but turn quickly northwest and remain in the central Atlantic. A trough of low pressure east of the Bahamas is forecast to move west into the Gulf of Mexico this weekend. There is a 30% chance for tropical development once in the Gulf. Another trough of low pressure is in the northeastern Gulf of Mexico. The trough is forecast to move into the western Gulf of Mexico where there is a 20% chance for tropical development. A tropical wave moving off the west coast of Africa has a 90% chance of tropical development as it moves west into the Atlantic. Another tropical wave will move off the west coast of Africa this weekend. There is a 40% chance for tropical development as it slowly moves westward in the Atlantic.
Today will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms. Highest rain chances along the coast. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, especially along the coast, lows in the low to mid 70s.
Friday will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers and storms, highs near 90.
Friday night will be partly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, lows in the mid 70s.
Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a 60% chance for showers and storms, highs in the upper 80s.
Saturday night will be partly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, lows in the mid 70s.
Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers and storms, highs in the upper 80s.
Sunday night will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, lows in the mid 70s.
Monday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs in the upper 80s.
Monday night will be partly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, lows in the mid 70s.
Tuesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 80s.
Tuesday night will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, lows in the low to mid 70s.
Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 80s.
Wednesday night will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, lows in the low to mid 70s.