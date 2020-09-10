Dave Turley’s Thursday WX Forecast 9-10-2020

The tropics are still very active with two tropical systems and four areas to watch. Tropical Storm Paulette is moving west-northwest over the central Atlantic. Paulette is forecast to become a hurricane and head towards Bermuda Tuesday. Tropical Storm Rene is about 750 miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands. Rene is forecast to become a hurricane but turn quickly northwest and remain in the central Atlantic. A trough of low pressure east of the Bahamas is forecast to move west into the Gulf of Mexico this weekend. There is a 30% chance for tropical development once in the Gulf. Another trough of low pressure is in the northeastern Gulf of Mexico. The trough is forecast to move into the western Gulf of Mexico where there is a 20% chance for tropical development. A tropical wave moving off the west coast of Africa has a 90% chance of tropical development as it moves west into the Atlantic. Another tropical wave will move off the west coast of Africa this weekend. There is a 40% chance for tropical development as it slowly moves westward in the Atlantic.