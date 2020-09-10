Fugitive wanted in Ga. sheriff’s deputy shooting captured

DALTON, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say a man wanted in the recent shooting of a Georgia sheriff’s deputy has been captured.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation tweeted late Wednesday that Texas fugitive Dalton Potter was in custody. Investigators have said Potter fired multiple shots at Whitfield County Sheriff’s Deputy Darrell Hackney around midnight Monday morning during a traffic stop in Dalton. Hackney was struck, but his ballistic vest saved him.
Authorities say a man was shot in northwest Georgia after encountering Potter. Noah Cloer identified his father, Eddie Cloer, as the victim of the Wednesday evening shooting.
Whitfield County Sheriff Scott Chitwood had told reporters that Cloer was hospitalized in stable condition.
