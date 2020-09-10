Local mental health managers raise awareness on World Suicide Awareness Day

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The COVID-19 pandemic has created an increase in stress and uncertainty. That’s creating a rise in mental health concerns on a national and local level.
Thursday is World Suicide Awareness Day and mental health experts say it’s more important to talk about it this year than before.
COVID-19 has seriously impacted the mental health of so many and leaders at Memorial Health’s Behavioral Health have noticed. They say, in general, they have seen more suicide attempts, drug overdoses and more. While they are seeing an increase in people, Mary Jo Horton, the manager of therapy, says the number of resources to help are not there the same way previously because of the pandemic.
She also says with so many out of work, several are also uninsured which can cause a domino effect. Though challenges do exist, she says help is available and it’s critical for those in crisis to reach out.
“Connection is the medicine. The connection to help, the connection to have to be able to say I have these terrible feelings, right? Being able to listen, validate, let’s call the hotline, getting them the help, keeping them safe. And then once they are connected to services continuing to ask and engage the more people feel comfortable sharing how they really feel, particularly children, then they are going to be more likely to get the help they need,” Horton said.
Mental health leaders say you can reach out to the Suicide Prevention Hotline by calling 1-800-273-8255 or texting the crisis line at 741741. You can also go online to the National Institute of Mental Health for resources and guidance.
And locally, experts advise you talk to your doctor or a school social worker.
