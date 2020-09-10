Local, state leaders respond to residents concerns over dangerous intersection

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Monday we told you how many people in Bulloch County want to see a traffic light at what they think is a dangerous intersection.
Now, county and state agencies say they’re looking at how they can work together to make it possible.
They started a petition that has gained enough support already for county leaders and folks from Georgia DOT to look at this intersection once again.
A petition for a traffic light at Highway 67 at Brooklet-Denmark Highway has more than 3,000 signatures in just days. Neighbors say blind spots on either side make it tough to gauge upcoming traffic.
The state’s been widening 67 for two years. County leaders say they’re working with State Rep. Jan Tankersley and others to figure out right of way for turn or deceleration lanes.
“We knew, maybe not from the beginning, but shortly after the project got started, that something was going to have to happen,” said County Commission Chair Roy Thompson.
He says the increase in traffic on Highway 67 should give both sides the numbers they need to justify a light.
We spoke to Jill Nagel from the Regional DOT office. She says, as soon as the barrels come up and four lanes open, they’ll come here with car counting equipment and get the data and see what they can do.
